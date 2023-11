Craft fair and yard sale

at Lyman Methodist

Lyman Methodist Church is hosting an Arts and Crafts Fair and yard sale on December 2. The events will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is open to the public.

Events will take place in the Family Life Center.

The church is located at 106 Groce Rd., Lyman.

