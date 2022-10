Heart of Worship

to host yard sale

Heart of Worship in Greer will be hosting a Yard Sale on Saturday, October 22, beginning at 7:30 a.m. at 1400 West Wade Hampton Blvd, Greer.

For more information, contact 864-359-6739.

