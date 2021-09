Maple Creek to hold

revival Sept. 22

Maple Creek Missionary Baptist Church will hold its annual revival service on Wednesday, Sept. 22, at 7 p.m.

Reverend Jimmy Bruton, Pastor at New Faith Baptist Church will be the speaker.



