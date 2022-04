Duncan to hold

Golden Egg Hunt

The Duncan Golden Egg Hunt is scheduled for Saturday, April 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Duncan Event Center, located at 121 S Spencer St, Duncan.

Bring a bag or basket.

Ages 0-3 & 3-6 start at 10:30 a.m. Ages 7-10 start at 10:40 a.m., and ages 10-16 start at 10:50 a.m.



