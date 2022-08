Benefit set for the

family of Aldridge

Jimmy John’s will be hosting a night for the community to eat and 20 percent of the proceeds will go to Deputy Austin Derek Aldridge’s family.

The community event is set for Thursday, August 25, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at two locations: 1675 E. Main St and 807 N Pine St.

Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login for full access. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for our subscription options. Thank you.