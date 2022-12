Cornelius recognized

for service

On December 12, the City of Greer presented Patty Cornelius with a proclamation and key to the city for her 25 years of service to the Greater Greer Chamber of Commerce.

Cornelius was also presented with a recognition plaque from the Carolina Association of Chamber Executives (CACE).

Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login for full access. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for our subscription options. Thank you.