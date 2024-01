Needmore Community

holding Bingo event

The Needmore community is hosting a bingo event on Tuesday, Jan. 2, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 116 Canteen Ave., Greer.

The free event will include a time of discussion with the Greer Police Department, followed by fun for all ages in a game of bingo.



Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login for full access. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for our subscription options. Thank you.