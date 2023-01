CPW announces light contest winners

Greer Commission of Public Works has announced the winners of its 2022 Holiday Lights Contest.

They are:

Judges Favorite: 104 Crestview Circle

Best Use of LED: 817 Fairview Road

Social Media Favorite: 136 Ralston Road

