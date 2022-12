Rental assistance

winding down

SC Stay Plus, South Carolina’s federally-funded emergency rental program, will stop accepting new applications at 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 16, 2022.

SC Stay Plus will continue to review all current applications to determine if they qualify for assistance, for as long as funds are available.



Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login for full access. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for our subscription options. Thank you.