Duncan PD sets up

donation trailer

The Duncan Police Department has set up a trailer at the Duncan Event Center, located at 121 S. Spencer Street, Duncan, to collect aluminum cans donated by the community.

All money collected from the cans will go to the Burned Children’s Foundation at MUSC.



