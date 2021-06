Museum appoints Lovegrove as Director

The Greer Heritage Museum has selected David Lovegrove to serve as its director.

Lovegrove, who is also the chief marketing officer for Bob Jones University, has worked as a volunteer with the Museum for more than eighteen months.

