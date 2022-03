GCM to hold BBQ

fundraiser March 3

Greer Community Ministries is holding a Kick-Off BBQ fundraiser on Thursday, March 3, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 738 South Line Street Extension, Greer.

Order barbecue meals for March for Meals either by drive through or for delivery.



