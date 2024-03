Strap Em Up Bootcamp

seeking instructor

Strap Em Up Bootcamp, a para-military, faith-based youth development and outreach program for cadets ages 6 to 16 years old, is seeking a female instructor to join the volunteer program.

Those interested are asked to call Executive Director Drill Sgt. Robert Klein at 864-263-7354.

