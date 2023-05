Greer Lions plan

golf tournament

The Greer Lions Club will hold its 26th annual Greer Lions Club Joe Stewart Memorial Golf Tournament on Friday, May 19, at Greer Golf.

Registration will be at 11:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 12:30 p.m. Lunch and beverages are included.



