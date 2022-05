Taylors Lions plant sale

set for May 6-7

Taylors Lions Club is having their annual Mother’s Day plant sale on May 6-7, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Lions Club club house, located at 500 East Main Street, Taylors.

All of the proceeds from this sale will go to help the community.

