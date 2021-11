GCM golf tournament

raises $141,455

The 24th Dick Brooks Honda Meals on Wheels Invitational golf tournament raised $141,455 for Greer Community Ministries.

The funds raised will be able to provide 28,291 lunches.

For more information, visit gcminc.org or call 864-877-1937.

