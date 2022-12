Greer Relief

seeking new gifts

Greer Relief holds a Christmas Morning Shoppe each year to allow parents in need to earn Christmas gifts for their children, instead of depending on organizations that provide gifts through one way giving.

The shoppe is in need of new toy and gift donations.



