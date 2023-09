Arts and Eats vendor

application available

Vendor applications are now open for Greer’s popular Arts and Eats festival for this coming October.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, October 7, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The event is put on by Greater Greer Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by Pelham Medical Center.



Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login for full access. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for our subscription options. Thank you.