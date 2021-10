Greer Relief

in need of items

The Greer Relief and Resources Agency, Inc. food pantry is in need of several items.

Urgent needs include:

Ziploc bags (quart size)

Jiffy mix

Soup

Oatmeal

Dried Beans

Peanut Butter

Donations can be dropped off Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

