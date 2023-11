On Thanksgiving evening Greer Fire Department (GFD) responded to a residential structure fire at 135 Pinewood Drive in Greer.

Also assisting GFD was Pelham Batesville, Tyger River, and Taylors fire departments.

Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login for full access. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for our subscription options. Thank you.