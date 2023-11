Richard “Dick” Haynes Wood, Jr. was a well-known face in the community and loved by many in Greer. As the third-generation president of The Wood Mortuary, he helped serve families of Greer suffering through loss by caring for them and their loved one’s burial.

Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login for full access. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for our subscription options. Thank you.