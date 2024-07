It is with deep regret and sadness we inform you the Greer Citizen will be closing operations at the end of this month. The national decline of print journalism and the corresponding community move from newspaper advertising to online outlets have made financial sustainability impossible, leading us to make this inevitable decision.

