Guard gives to Greer Relief

Members of the local State Guard delivered toys to Greer Relief last Tuesday during the nonprofit’s annual Christmas Morning Shoppe.

Several members of the South Carolina State Guard 2nd Battalion/1st Civil Support Brigade, including Commander Lieutenant Colonel Jason Ross, Master Sergeant James Gillian and Private Zhe Little, along with SCSG Ambassador Craig Little, made the special trip on December 13.

“Following the tradition of partnering with the local community to share the joy of giving during the Christmas season, SCSG 2BN/1CSB unit set up toy collection boxes at some local Walmart stores in Greer a few weeks ago,” Pvt. Little said.

“Greer Relief is a good cause,” she said. “They do such a wonderful job to help the community.”

On Tuesday, the troops went to pick up the boxes and delivered the much-needed toys to Greer Relief during their annual toy drive and distribution week. Caroline Robertson, Executive Director of Greer Relief, was there to accept the donation.

“We were overwhelmed and so thankful for their generosity,” Robertson said. “The toys will be distributed in our Christmas shoppe which is going all this week.”

The SCSG is part of the State Military Department, with its main mission of emergency response in coordination with the National Guard, state, county and municipal agencies.

Headquartered in Fountain Inn, SCSG 2nd Battalion/1st Civil Support Brigade covers 14 counties in the Upstate. The unit was deployed in 9/11 recovery effort and several natural disasters in the state.

There is an open recruitment window through early January 2023, and anyone interested in serving is asked to contact zhe.little@sg.sc.gov or (864) 874-6474.

kaelyn@greercitizen.com | 877-2076