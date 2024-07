Ivey’s Annual Food Drive is back this July, returning for the 13th year in a row and put on by 13-year-old Ivey Tapp, whose desire is to make a positive impact on the local community by feeding those in need each year on her birthday.

Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login for full access. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for our subscription options. Thank you.