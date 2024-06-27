Miss Greer High Teen wins in Miss SC preliminary

Miss Greer High Teen Madison Harbin placed in the top-three of Teen Evening Gown preliminaries at the 2024 Miss South Carolina competition on Wednesday.

As one of the top three contestants, she will receive a $500 scholarship.

Additional winners included: Miss Columbia Teen Le'Daviah Terry and Miss River Bluff Teen Mary Elle Marchant.

Teen Fitness preliminary winners included Miss Columbia Teen Le'Daviah Terry, Miss River Bluff Teen Mary Elle Marchant, and Miss Jonesville Teen Zahmariya Littlejohn. They each received a $250 scholarship.

The Miss South Carolina 2024 Competition will continue with an additional preliminary tonight at the Township Auditorium in Columbia, featuring contestants for the title of Miss South Carolina 2024.

Miss South Carolina’s Teen will be crowned on Saturday, June 29, at 2 p.m. Miss South Carolina 2024 will be crowned live on WACH Fox TV on Saturday, June 29, beginning at 8 p.m.

Miss South Carolina 2024 will receive a $60,000 scholarship and will compete for the title of Miss America.

Miss South Carolina’s Teen 2024 will receive a $12,500 scholarship and will compete for the title of Miss America’s Outstanding Teen.