Miss SC, Miss SC Teen crowned

Miss Clemson Davis Wash was crowned Miss South Carolina 2024 on Saturday at Columbia's Township Auditorium.

A 23 year old from Edgefield, she was a top preliminary winner in the Miss Talent, Evening Gown, and Fitness categories.

For her win, Wash received a $60,000 scholarship and will compete for the title of Miss America later this year.

The remaining top 5 winners included:

First Runner Up: Miss Myrtle Beach, Brooke Vu

Second Runner Up: Miss Midlands, Ally Grooms

Third Runner Up: Miss Camden, Jules Lemonds

Fourth Runner Up: Miss Columbia, Jordyn Lewis

MISS SC TEEN 2024

Miss River Bluff Teen Mary Elle Marchant was crowned Miss South Carolina Teen 2024.

The 18 year old from Lexington was a preliminary winner in the Teen Evening Gown and Teen Talent categories.

For the win, Marchant received a $12,500 savings bond and will compete for the title of Miss America's Outstanding Teen.

The remaining top 5 teen winners included:

First Runner Up: Miss Daniel Island's Teen, Tess Ferm

Second Runner Up: Miss Columbia's Teen, Le'Daviah Terry

Third Runner Up: Miss Greer High School's Teen, Madison Harbin

Fourth Runner Up: Miss Greater Greer's Teen, LilyKate Barbare

FRIDAY PRELIMINARIES

Ahead of the pageant on Saturday, Miss Greater Greer Teen LilyKate Barbare and Miss Greer High School Teen Madison Harbin both placed in the top three in the Teen Talent preliminary.

Each received a $500 scholarship for the win.

Miss Columbia Teen Le'Daviah Terry rounded out the top three.

Miss contestants competed in the Talent preliminary with Miss Clemson Davis Wash, Miss Midlands Ally Grooms, and Miss Coastal Islands Mary Kimball Osborn placing in the top three.

Each received a $750 scholarship for the win.

