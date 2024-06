The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office congratulates Sergeant Mike Robertson (right) and Investigator Line Quinones for receiving the Distinguished Service award for their work in the apprehension of a suspect who was linked to several burglaries, an assault, and kidnapping in Greenville County. Inv. Quinones and Sgt.

Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login for full access. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for our subscription options. Thank you.