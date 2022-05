A proposed ordinance could increase the salaries of Greer’s mayor and city council by $5,000.

An ordinance to amend the City of Greer Code of Ordinances (26-2022) changes the mayor’s salary from $16,000 to $21,000; mayor pro-tem salary from $10,500 to $15,500; and city councilmember’s salaries from $10,000 to $15,000.