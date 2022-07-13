Papa Johns to hold Aldridge fundraiser

Five area Papa John’s restaurants are sponsoring a fundraiser for the family of Deputy Austin Aldridge on Thursday, July 14, from the time they open until they close.

100% of the profits from all five restaurants will be donated to the Aldridge family. Customers wishing to participate must use the code HERO when placing their order.

The locations are as follows:

• 2799 Reidville Rd., Spartanburg

• 3906 Highway 9, Boiling Springs

• 12165 Greenville Hwy., Lyman

• 1948 E. Main St., Spartanburg

• 1311 W. Wade Hampton Blvd., Greer

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office would like to thank Papa John’s and citizens for their continued support of the Aldridge family.