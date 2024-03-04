Former Byrnes and Clemson baseball player Reed Rohlman tragically passed away on Wednesday following an auto accident in Hobe Sound, Florida. He was 29.

Several of Rohlman’s closest friends and family members took time to remember the joy he brought to their worlds.

REED, THE FRIEND

When Reed Rohlman’s former Byrnes teammates and coaches think back on his life, they remember one thing above all else.

His free-spirited, playful personality.

Michael Maus, Rohlman’s former head coach at Byrnes, described Reed well.

“He was a kid at heart,” said Maus. “He never took anything too seriously, and he was always smiling.”

Maus recalled a story from a late-season practice during Reed’s junior year.

Reed and former Byrnes star pitcher Alex Cunningham were jawing back and forth playfully toward the end of the session. Cunningham bet Rohlman that he could strike him out. Reed countered by saying he’d take Cunningham over the fence.

Maus said if Reed could hit it out, he’d end practice early for the day.

Reed took one swing and sent Cunningham’s pitch 400 feet over the centerfield wall.

“I remember after he hit it, he was rounding the bases and gloating, goofing around,” said Maus. “He took off his cleats and was laughing all the way back to home plate.”

Jordan Coker was a teammate of Reed’s at Byrnes that season, too. He shared Maus’ sentiment.

“You always knew what you were getting with Reed: an infectious smile and great energy,” said Coker. “He always lightened the mood, even if he wasn’t trying to. That was just his personality.”

After graduation, Coker and Rohlman moved in together as roommates at Clemson. They were best friends.

Some of Coker’s favorite memories, he said, came with Reed right by his side.

“We were there throughout college for each other. We bought a German Shepherd puppy together one day out of the blue—that’s one time I cherish the most. We spent so much time together and made so many memories. He was the best kind of friend and would have given me the shirt off his back.

“Deep down, I know he’ll always be with me. I just want the world to know how good of a guy he really was. And the sad thing is, I really wish I could still tell him that myself.”

REED, THE LOVER

The first time Emma Vollbracht locked eyes with Reed, she became a believer.

For a 25-year-old woman who’d predicated herself against the idea of “love at first sight” since she was a girl, Reed knocked down that lack of faith with a single glance.

The pair met through mutual friends on a boat out on the Florida lakes, and from that moment, the pair were inseparably in love.

“He was my everything,” said Emma. “Ask anybody that knew us, and they’d all say the same thing: our love was magic. We lit up the room when we were together.”

Reed was the most handsome man Emma had ever laid eyes on, she’s quick to admit. But his rugged good looks took a backseat to the care he showed Emma on a daily basis.

“Old-fashioned” is how Emma described it. Reed held every door, paid for every meal, and loved her every day.

Tuesday nights belonged to the two of them, she recalled. After the pair got off work, they made it a point to sit and drink red wine together. They played rummy—their favorite card game—all night and fell asleep in each other’s arms.

Their love was ever-so-simple, beautifully sweet.

“It was such a relief meeting Reed, because my whole life, I’d literally prayed to meet someone like him. Someone who loved and respected me the way he did,” said Emma.

Just weeks before Reed’s tragic passing, he’d discussed with his friends and his sisters about his desire to propose to Emma and start a family.

Tears formed in Emma’s eyes and her voice began to crack as she envisioned the future that never was—and the past she’ll never forget.

“He really was my once-in-a-lifetime love,” said Emma. “My heart is going to ache for the rest of my life that I don’t get to experience getting engaged to him, marrying him, and having kids with him. All the good things we talked about together.

“We were truly each other’s person. He was my one.”

REED, THE BROTHER

Straight to the front porch.

Any boy who expected to take Reed’s younger sister, Sylvia, out on a date? That’s where they had to go first.

Reed—just two years older than Sylvia—would sit each and every potential suitor down on the front porch at their childhood house. They’d chat for a while.

About what exactly? To this day, Sylvia has no idea. But whatever Reed told those boys, it sure made them treat his little sister with respect.

“He’d always tell me, ‘You can’t come listen,’ before he’d talk to my date on the front porch,” recalled Sylvia, smiling. “But they’d have a talk out there, and then he’d let them come inside and take me out on our date. I still never know what he told them.

“All I know is that he scared every boy I dated. Which was kind of a good thing.”

“Protector” was the first word that came to Sylvia’s mind as she described her older brother. “Best friend” followed close behind. As the pair grew older, Reed and Sylvia grew closer than ever.

“He was the person I could count on for anything,” said Sylvia. “Whenever I needed someone to lean on or talk to, he was there for me.”

Par for the course for Reed, the middle child of three. When it came to his family, he was always ready to step in.

He held his mother, Jennifer, up in 2014 after the death of the Rohlmans’ father, Erik. Reed became the man of a house filled with hurting women. They leaned on him for much, and Reed was always there.

He made a promise to his older sister, Erica, the day they learned of their father’s passing.

“He was at a baseball practice with Clemson the day our dad passed away,” said Erica. “He came home, and the first thing he said to me was ‘You don’t have to worry about anything. I’ll walk you down the aisle one day.’”

Reed fulfilled that promise in 2019, locking arms with Erica and giving her away to her husband, Aaron. He spent constant quality time with each of Erica’s three children until his passing.

“He was the best uncle to those kids. That’s just who he is,” said Erica. “Our family, and especially Reed, went through a lot as kids, so he learned how to be a man earlier than most people have to.

“It shaped him into the amazing guy he became.”

HONORING A LEGACY

As family, friends, former coaches and teammates mourn Reed’s tragic passing, they’re leaning on each other to get them through trying times.

Byrnes High School will host a celebration of life for Reed at the school’s baseball field on Saturday, April 6. They hope the Byrnes community—and anyone else touched by Reed’s story—will join to celebrate a life well-lived.

“We hope anyone who knew Reed or just wants to stop by will come out,” said Erica. “We know he meant a lot to so many people.”

Visitation begins at 11:30 a.m. and the celebration of life will start at 1:30 p.m. All are welcome to attend.

trey@greercitizen.com | 877-2076