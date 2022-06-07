South Carolina 7 Expedition passing through Spartanburg

Dr. Tom Mullikin, Spartanburg Mayor Jerome Rice, S.C. Supreme Court Justice John Few, and other dignitaries and outdoor adventure enthusiasts will pass through Spartanburg on Sunday, July 10, during the third annual statewide South Carolina 7 (SC7) expedition from the mountains to the sea.

Like the previous two SC7 expeditions beginning July 1 and ending July 31, SC7 2022 offers something for everyone. This year’s SC7 will offer numerous additional opportunities for public engagement and participation.

The public is invited to spend the afternoon with the SC7 Expedition Team at the Rail Yard Community Park at 1 p.m. Kickoff will be at Panther Park, 353 Forest Avenue, Spartanburg, SC.

SC7 expedition team leader Dr. Tom Mullikin will join Mayor Jerome Rice, Supreme Court Justice John Few and others on an afternoon hike trekking a stretch of the Hub City Passage of the Palmetto Trail.

The public is invited to hike, bike, or take part in numerous planned activities at the park including games for kids, yoga in the park, and much more.

“This year is going to be our best year and our best expedition ever,” says Dr. Tom Mullikin. “We will hike, raft, kayak, and SCUBA dive the same highways, byways, deeply forested wonderlands and beautiful rivers across South Carolina that we do every year, but there will be so much more and many exciting new surprises.”

SC7 2022 is a partnership between Global Eco Adventures and the S.C. National Heritage Corridor. The presenting sponsor for SC7 is MUSC Health.

Additional sponsors for the Spartanburg-area trek include PAL (Play, Advocate, Live Well), and the City of Spartanburg.

For more information, visit southcarolina7.com or phone Michelle McCollum at (864) 617-7441.