Local residents filled Greer Heritage Museum on Saturday afternoon for the debut of the new exhibit, Dean Stuart Campbell Memorial Dark Corner. The exhibit can be viewed during museum hours: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and Sunday from noon-4 p.m. Greer Heritage Museum is located at 106 S. Main Street.

