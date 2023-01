Ben and Susan Thompson of Taylors welcomed a new little girl on her due date—January 1, 2023.

Born at 1:42 a.m. at Bon Secours St. Francis Eastside Hospital, Leoni measured in at seven pounds, 11 ounces and 21 inches long.

“I’m thankful we chose to come to St. Francis,” Susan Thompson said. “We’ve been so well taken care of.”