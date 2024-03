Early Sunday morning, between 1:45 a.m. and 2 a.m., Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) deputies responded to Tracy’s Place Grill and Bar in Greer in reference to a shooting.

Tracy’s Place is a sports bar located at 2725 Hwy. 101, Greer.

Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login for full access. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for our subscription options. Thank you.