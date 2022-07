Ellen Weaver received the republican nomination for State Superintendent of Education, following last Tuesday’s runoff election.

In Greenville County, with about a 7 percent voter turnout, Weaver received 17,402 votes and Kathy Maness received 5,386 votes.

Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login for full access. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for our subscription options. Thank you.