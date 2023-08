Greenville Tech Foundation’s Anne Wright received the 2023 SC Women in Business Award. She is the Vice President for Advancement and has led the foundation since 2017 in its efforts to support Greenville Technical College’s (GTC) mission to transform students’ lives and help the community thrive by providing affordable education.

Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login for full access. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for our subscription options. Thank you.