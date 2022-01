Hockey Association

opens in Greer

The Greer Upstate Recreational Hockey Association (GURHA) celebrated its operation in downtown Greer with a ribbon cutting in February. The team hosts games at The Ice Station on School Street. The Redhype Raiders went on to win the GURHA Division Championship in July.

